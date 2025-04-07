Mel K & Clay Clark | Entrepreneurship & Purpose Make a Comeback: How to Thrive Now | 4-6-25

https://www.twc.health/MELK – code MELK saves $60 + FREE shipping.Get your Parasite Cleanse duo of IVERMECTIN + Menbendazole at The Wellness Company





🔥 From Dreaming to Doing: Clay Clark Reveals the Business Blueprint No One Taught You

Feeling the call to build something meaningful — but unsure where to start?

In this fast-paced, jam-packed episode, Mel K sits down with business strategist and ThriveTime Show founder Clay Clark, the man behind thousands of Main Street success stories. From gym owners to homebuilders to medical spa entrepreneurs, Clay has helped real Americans grow from side hustles and burnout to sustainable, scalable success.

💼 Hear how one business owner increased their leads by 27x in just six months.

📈 Discover the 3 common objections holding most people back from launching or growing their dream business.

💡 Learn the exact systems Clay used to help Mel and Rob monetize their passion during lockdown.

This episode isn’t just motivational — it’s transformational.

Whether you’ve got a business idea scribbled on a napkin or a storefront that’s barely surviving, you’ll walk away with actionable insights to ditch overwhelm, make a plan, and finally move forward.

