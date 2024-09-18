Mike Adams Sermon 050 - Revelation Ch 1-3 - God's warnings to the SYNAGOGUES OF SATAN (false churches) that abandon His truth

- Introduction to the Book of Revelation (0:03)

- Timing of the Tribulation and the Role of the Church (2:51)

- The Importance of Reading the Book of Revelation (4:05)

- Historical and Modern Parallels to the Tribulation (5:49)

- Introduction to Revelation Chapter 1 (9:02)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Ephesus (17:36)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Smyrna (20:47)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Pergamos (22:20)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Thyatira (26:59)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Sardis (30:56)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Philadelphia (33:46)

- Messages to the Seven Churches: Laodicea (36:51)

- Conclusion and Reflection on the Church's Role (39:14)









For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport