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UKRAINE SPECIAL OPERATIONS PUBLICLY ADMIT WAR CRIMES ON FACEBOOK - Salty Cracker 030322
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221 views • March 03, 2022
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article - https://twitter.com/TheSimpsons/status/1497366451837190155
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article - https://twitter.com/TheSimpsons/status/1497366451837190155
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
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