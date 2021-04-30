Gestapo Road Checks - Liberals are Sheep

Backtracking police powersFord backtracks on new police COVID-19 powers amid intense backlashFurious criticism of new anti-pandemic powers that allow police in Ontario to stop any motorist or pedestrian and ask where they live and why they're not home prompted the provincial government on Saturday to reconsider the measures.As the number of infected people in hospital reached record levels, Premier Doug Ford tweeted that the measures, which also included shutting down all outdoor recreational facilities and playgrounds, would be clarified."Ontario’s enhanced restrictions were always intended to stop large gatherings where spread can happen," Ford said. "Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds, but gatherings outside will still be enforced."Earlier, a government source speaking on background told The Canadian Press that a "clarification" of the police powers was pending final approval."We have heard a lot of feedback on this in the last 24 hours in terms of the scope and applicability," said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.Justin Trudeau: Prime Minister Of Canada, or Communist DEMOGRAPHIC ENGINEER?From the very first week in office, Cultural Action Party of Canada recognized a profound affinity between the Trudeau government, historical dictatorships, and communist societies.Indeed, the examples are manifold–the very reason why Canada’s state-owned media outlet CBC hide away everything related to this formidable “coincidence.”Let’s take a closer look at this curiousity of Canadian politics:Within a socialist society, governments rid their nations of undesirables. The former U.S.S.R. dealt within subversive citizens and journalists by throwing them in jail. Indeed, entire segments of society have been obliterated by the likes of Chairman Mao Tse Tung of China, and other historical despots.C02 Is Good For The PlanetNew NASA satellite data prove carbon dioxide is still GREENING the EarthScientists have known for many years that increased levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) have helped boost green foliage across the world’s arid regions. Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), for instance, published a study in 2013, which found that CO2 fertilisation correlated with an 11 per cent increase in foliage cover from 1982-2010 across parts of the arid areas studied in Australia, North America, the Middle East and Africa.They explain:The fertilisation effect occurs where elevated CO2 enables a leaf during photosynthesis, the process by which green plants convert sunlight into sugar, to extract more carbon from the air or lose less water to the air, or both.Carbon Dioxide is a Cooling Gas According to NASA“Climate change can seem like a distant problem, a speck on the horizon. It’s not. It’s a present and deadly reality.” These words were recently printed by the Huffington Post. “Common sense dictates that the economy undergo a massive restructuring away from fossil fuels to save lives. And a growing body of research shows that the only way to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change is to cease production of vast amounts of “unburnable” carbon.The only problem with this is that it is based on the assumption that carbon is a warming gas that is heating the planet. Every Democrat would bet their political lives on this. Unfortunately for them, and all the rest of us, is we are living on a cooling world not a warming one. They get it wrong on all points of the compass when it comes to climate change even with CO2 being a warming gas when the truth is that it helps cool the stratosphere by helping reradiate solar energy back into space.7 Reasons Why Liberals Are Incapable of Understanding The WorldEven liberals who've accomplished a lot in their lives and have high IQs often say things on a regular basis that are stunningly, profoundly stupid and at odds with the way the world works. Modern liberalism has become so bereft of common sense and instinctually suicidal that America can only survive over the long haul by thwarting the liberal agenda. In fact, liberalism has become such a toxic and poisonous philosophy that most liberals wouldn't behave differently if their goal were to deliberately destroy the country. So, how does liberalism cause well-meaning, intelligent liberals to get this way? Well, it starts with...