Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Holistic Health and the Whole Self
channel image
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
45 Subscribers
17 views
Published 12 hours ago

Holistic living is the path for resolving the challenges of this era.

The real self is the center of our holistic awareness and the individual agent of our creativity. One’s self can be the guide for the process of life improvement with assistance from resources exhibiting greater wisdom.

Awareness of multiple dimensions of reality is essential for clearing issues of health, emotional disturbances, misunderstanding and conflict. Holistic healing is mutually related with holistic loving.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ reality analysis: https://holisticreality.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com

Keywords
healthspiritualhealingdetoxificationmeditationwisdomlifeemotionalbreathingholisticnaturewellexercisephilosophynaturalwellnessmentalselftraumaphysicalrelaxtensiondetoxifynourishmentnourish

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket