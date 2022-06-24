Don't Blame The Boomers

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No White Guilt’s Books: BORN GUILTY – “Empowering-thrilling”: http://a.co/d/6CTiA1B
GO FREE – “The key to your prison”: https://amzn.to/2MQ030U
Prometheus Rising – Take Back Your Destiny: https://amzn.to/2TbY75P
Crucible – Child Patriot American Victory: https://amzn.to/3mLoBbw
It’s a Comedy Dammit! – “Laugh your donkey off”: https://amzn.to/2m5oz3v