2/16/2023 -- Earthquakes spreading - Texas M5.0 - Italy Croatia M5.5 - Haiti M5.5 - Hawaii M4.7

We were watching for this to happen. The warnings issued over the past week.
In the past 2 days, multiple locations which were warned have been hit directly by the expected magnitude in the expected time frame.
Romania was struck by a strong M5.6 to M6.0 .
Croatia / Italy / Adriatic sea struck by M5.5 (usgs M5.3)
Hawaii struck by M4.7 to M5.0
Texas struck by M5.0 (usgs M4.3)
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.