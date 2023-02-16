Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2/16/2023 -- Earthquakes spreading - Texas M5.0 - Italy Croatia M5.5 - Haiti M5.5 - Hawaii M4.7
247 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago |

We were watching for this to happen. The warnings issued over the past week.


In the past 2 days, multiple locations which were warned have been hit directly by the expected magnitude in the expected time frame.


Romania was struck by a strong M5.6 to M6.0 .


Croatia / Italy / Adriatic sea struck by M5.5 (usgs M5.3)


Hawaii struck by M4.7 to M5.0


Texas struck by M5.0 (usgs M4.3)


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket