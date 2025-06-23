Beijing has sharply criticized the recent American attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, labeling them a direct violation of international law.

“The U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites are a grave breach of the UN Charter’s fundamental principles,” stated the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

China, along with Russia and Pakistan, has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council in response to Washington’s actions.

Adding, from this morning:

"US President Donald Trump has convened his National Security team to prepare for potential Iranian retaliation following US airstrikes on Iran." - Axios

GPS disruptions have now extended to the Persian Gulf. GPS jamming across Qatar and the UAE.

All passenger flights heading to Qatar are being redirected to Bahrain.



