BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beijing has sharply criticized the recent American attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, labeling them a direct violation of international law
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 18 hours ago

Beijing has sharply criticized the recent American attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, labeling them a direct violation of international law.

“The U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites are a grave breach of the UN Charter’s fundamental principles,” stated the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

China, along with Russia and Pakistan, has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council in response to Washington’s actions.

Adding, from this morning:

"US President Donald Trump has convened his National Security team to prepare for potential Iranian retaliation following US airstrikes on Iran." - Axios

GPS disruptions have now extended to the Persian Gulf. GPS jamming across Qatar and the UAE.

All passenger flights heading to Qatar are being redirected to Bahrain.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy