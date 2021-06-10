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Dr Judy Mikovits - Masks don't work and what shedding, unprotected sex & blood transfusions could do
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42 views • June 10, 2021
In this video Dr Judy Mikovits shares how masks compromise the immune system and the flu shot in 2019 was actually Covid and how businesses need to wake up to this bullying and tyranny.
Q & A - She answers questions on shedding, unprotected sex, blood transfusions, cancers and more.
Check out Leighton on Natural remedies.
More videos at WonHeartInfo.Org - Join our email list and Patreon Channel.
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
Q & A - She answers questions on shedding, unprotected sex, blood transfusions, cancers and more.
Check out Leighton on Natural remedies.
More videos at WonHeartInfo.Org - Join our email list and Patreon Channel.
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
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