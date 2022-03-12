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The Perfect Triangle #87 - 11 March 22 - Guest: Mallificus Scott
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175 views • March 12, 2022
Part 3 of our deep dive into the brilliant, prescient book "Hidden Government" by J Creagh Scott with his grandson Mallificus Scott. Shocking insights from the 1954 publication as we teeter on the brink of World War 3!
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