© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walking Stick Defenses. In these times, within city limits, carry some protection.
Follow
15
Share
Report
2352 views • July 12, 2020
I have had this subject on my mind for a while, but after see the stabbing attack in the New York subway yesterday, July 12, I decided to go ahead and make this video. The fact of the matter is that if you live within a major cities, with or without a gun permit, if a cop see that you have a gun on you in public, you're a dead man. My solution was to learn walking-stick self defenses and carry my walking stick with me everywhere that I go. These defenses are easy to learn, easy to apply, adn useful for concentration and exercise. There are several techniques, even for handicapped and elder students that are willing to learn.
Here are a few tips from Coach Liam towards staying aware and alive by using these self defense bullet points.
1) Avoidance, awareness, and prevention; https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/KtbxLthNQrsbBlcVsLtkZQgdQsQXzssdtg?projector=1&;messagePartId=0.2
2) Personal safety tips;
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/KtbxLthNQrsbBlcVsLtkZQgdQsQXzssdtg?projector=1&;messagePartId=0.1
The object is to get home safe, so that you can enjoy your hard earn stash! Don't count on the cops being around and about, count on taking care of yourself. ~Prof.
As the writer Michael Snyder once said; The only V-shaped recovery that we are going to see is a V as in Venezuela style recovery.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is 7 years of feasting followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine.
Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Here are a few tips from Coach Liam towards staying aware and alive by using these self defense bullet points.
1) Avoidance, awareness, and prevention; https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/KtbxLthNQrsbBlcVsLtkZQgdQsQXzssdtg?projector=1&;messagePartId=0.2
2) Personal safety tips;
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/KtbxLthNQrsbBlcVsLtkZQgdQsQXzssdtg?projector=1&;messagePartId=0.1
The object is to get home safe, so that you can enjoy your hard earn stash! Don't count on the cops being around and about, count on taking care of yourself. ~Prof.
As the writer Michael Snyder once said; The only V-shaped recovery that we are going to see is a V as in Venezuela style recovery.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is 7 years of feasting followed by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine.
Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money! ~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.