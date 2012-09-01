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EP 2012-9A HIGH TECH SPY AGENCY: Twitter Provided CIA Store-Front & Police Agencies Surveillance Data On BLM/Antifa Protests
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24 views • July 12, 2020
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EP 2012-9A HIGH TECH SPY AGENCY: Twitter Provided CIA Store-Front & Police Agencies Surveillance Data On BLM/Antifa Protests
Obviously the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey knows that the CIA & Law Enforcement have full access to his company’s data “firehose”; which is why — at the peak of the protests — he suggested that his comrades go to Signal.
EP 2012-9A HIGH TECH SPY AGENCY: Twitter Provided CIA Store-Front & Police Agencies Surveillance Data On BLM/Antifa Protests – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/IC1S30qXtDR 

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