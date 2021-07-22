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How The Rabbi's Treat The World: How They Outlawed Hospitality...Video AC#3:
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30 views • July 22, 2021
This Seres began With 26 Letter videos called "Correcting The Rabbi's" I continue with the subject that means the most to the world and how it is treated or many times mistreated by the Extra-biblical edicts Of The Rabbis. Jewish practice is 80% Pagan and Anti-Scripture, and the christians are worse with A 98% failure rate in their alleged biblical practices that are spoken against in their bibles.
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