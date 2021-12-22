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AIDS REDEFINED
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100 views • December 22, 2021
Did you know what we call "AIDS" in Africa is not the same thing we consider "AIDS" in the USA? What we're told is AIDS in Africa is actually malnutrition, malaria, tuberculosis, etc.
SOURCES ARV’s Search for Solutions 2000 https://youtu.be/pHwBRDWsxds Stephen Davis 2007 https://youtu.be/Mof3PPNCqbY AIDS INC 2007 https://youtu.be/WMPC_KdxSrc Positively False 2011 https://youtu.be/Q-iccGpFto8
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
SOURCES ARV’s Search for Solutions 2000 https://youtu.be/pHwBRDWsxds Stephen Davis 2007 https://youtu.be/Mof3PPNCqbY AIDS INC 2007 https://youtu.be/WMPC_KdxSrc Positively False 2011 https://youtu.be/Q-iccGpFto8
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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