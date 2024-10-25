HITLER'S PEACE OFFERS ✠ [1922-1940]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An overlooked factor of the Second World War is how Hitler didn't want one at all. He is often portrayed as a mad warmonger desperately to take over all of the world and if not, all of Europe. The fact is that both before and during the war Hitler did absolutely everything to firstly avoid and then stop the war. This video details the measures he proposed to prevent a repeat of the Great War.
Chapters:
Intro: 0:00
1933: 1:41
1935: 5:12
1936: 9:59
1938: 18:40
1939: 21:53
1940: 35:11
Reflections: 46:36