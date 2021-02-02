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Dr. Andrew Kaufman Jan 30/21 Interview
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392 views • February 02, 2021
Dr. Kaufman's website: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
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Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Sign House of Commons Petition: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/house-of-commons-e-petition/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
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