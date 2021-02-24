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Jesuit Review: Joe Biden Interview Catholic Faith, Pope Francis & Politics (2015)
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61 views • February 24, 2021
Joe Biden talks his Catholic Faith Pope Francis and Politics
Re: The Jesuit Review

In this exclusive interview with Father Matt Malone, S.J., editor in chief of America, Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. discusses his thoughts on Pope Francis, as well as his Catholic faith, his upbringing, his public life and private sorrow, and his thinking about a possible presidential campaign. The interview was conducted on September 17, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Mr. Biden refers in the full interview, below, to Father Malone’s published account of the death of his brother in an automobile accident in 1984.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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interviewpoliticsjoe bidenpope francis2015jesuit reviewcatholic faith
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