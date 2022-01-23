Columbia Anti Pandemic protest

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The people in Columbia are waking up. They realized that the pandemic lock-down is just the operation of the politician. That’s the reason why they are protesting and standing up. More and more people died because of the vaccination. And the vaccination disasters will definitely be the final straw. Stand up!!fight for your freedom!! Stop the vaccine mandate!!