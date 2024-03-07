Create New Account
Border Trreason: Orchestrated Invasion
Son of the Republic
Published 12 hours ago

Journalists Michael Yon & Ann Vandersteel discuss the ongoing border crisis and new revelations about a government cover-up at Darien Gap.


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News | Biden’s Planned Civil War Is Starting Right Now At Our Border (7 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hue1i-bidens-planned-civil-war-is-starting-right-now-at-our-border-redacted-w-nat.html

Keywords
treasoncover-uptraffickingborder crisisborder securitysouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderann vandersteelsubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationmichael yonclayton morrisnatali morrismigrant crime

