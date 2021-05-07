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AN AUTISM MIRACLE
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741 views • May 07, 2021
AN AUTISM MIRACLE
For 17 years, Jamison was unable to communicate with the world around him. Now, a new program has unlocked his voice, and in doing so, challenged everything we thought we knew about Autism.
#JamisonHandley #JBHandley #S2C #Autism #NonSpeaker #Underestimated #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #AutismMiracle #ReadTheBook
POSTED: May 6, 2021
For 17 years, Jamison was unable to communicate with the world around him. Now, a new program has unlocked his voice, and in doing so, challenged everything we thought we knew about Autism.
#JamisonHandley #JBHandley #S2C #Autism #NonSpeaker #Underestimated #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #AutismMiracle #ReadTheBook
POSTED: May 6, 2021
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