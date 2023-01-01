"An eye for an eye." — Donald Trump's favorite bible verse (Part I)

13 people were executed during Donald Trump's 3.5 years as the American President. "This is the first time the Federal government has carried out executions during a lame-duck period in 130 years." That brings us back to the year 1890. If Trump were to serve his 2nd presidential term in the Oval Office in 2025, can you imagine how many federal executions he will demand?
[Matthew 5:38-40]
(King James Version)
"38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth:
39 But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. 40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloak also."
