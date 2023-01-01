Create New Account
"An eye for an eye." — Donald Trump's favorite bible verse (Part I)
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

13 people were executed during Donald Trump's 3.5 years as the American President. "This is the first time the Federal government has carried out executions during a lame-duck period in 130 years." That brings us back to the year 1890. If Trump were to serve his 2nd presidential term in the Oval Office in 2025, can you imagine how many federal executions he will demand?


[Matthew 5:38-40]

(King James Version)

"38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth:

39 But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. 40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloak also."


Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%205%3A38-40&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; new testament scripture; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/KFWopo46DdY

Silent Hill: Homecoming Cutscene 4.5 — Pyramid Head; Published by Silent Hill Memories; YouTube; Date published: September 24, 2010; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/PeVzwzHi0jg

Eye For An Eye Trump’s Favorite Bible Verse; Published by the Young Turks; YouTube; Date published: April 15, 2016; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/gYKnj4P1WdM

ALEX JONES: TRUMP IS A ONE-EYED MAN (part 1); Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: August 8, 2017; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/VGHwwY08xiU

JOKER Lots of Laughs!; Published by videodudeX; YouTube; Date published: November 22, 2019; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/Sf9HbRb-FxU

ALEX JONES: TRUMP IS A ONE-EYED MAN (part 2); Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: August 8, 2017; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 7: https://youtu.be/FefD2pv9vio

Trump administration speeds up federal executions this week; Published by TRT World; YouTube; Date published: January 11, 2021; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 8: https://youtu.be/dBlnz_Am47w

Convicted Killer Dustin Higgs Executed In Trump Administration's 13th & Final Execution; Published by WJZ; YouTube; Date published: January 16, 2021; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


Source 9: https://youtu.be/iBg0UeaJ6wM

'We will be back in some form': Trump vows return in final speech; Published by Guardian News; YouTube; Date published: January 20, 2021; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 10: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Figma-Silent-Triangle-Pyramid-Handle/dp/B07Y3153TC

Figma SP055 Silent Hill 2 Triangle Head Red Pyramid Head Handle High 15CM; Posted on Amazon UK; Date published: September 19, 2019; Date of website access: January 27, 2021.

Keywords
trumpdonald trumpfreemasonrythe antichristthe man of sinthe occultthe lawless onethe son of perditionthe beast out of the seathe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealertriple sixan eye for an eyetrumps favorite bible verse

