Murder They Wrote ✒️✒️📠📠

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Back in the 80s there was a slew of amateur sleuth TV shows. Remember 'Murder She Wrote' starring Angela Lansbury?
Well, say hello to the 2022 remake...'Murder They Wrote' starring Angela Scamsbury!
😂😂😂😂😂
A rise in strokes, heart attacks, blood clots..as the deaths grow the very suspect and absurd cover-ups get more bizarre. The press makes a mockery of us...but really the joke is on them. Their concealment efforts are raising eyebrows as well as alarm. #MurderTheyWrote
Produced with SuzieD
https://t.me/TheIrishInquiry