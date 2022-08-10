Murder They Wrote ✒️✒️📠📠

Back in the 80s there was a slew of amateur sleuth TV shows. Remember 'Murder She Wrote' starring Angela Lansbury?





Well, say hello to the 2022 remake...'Murder They Wrote' starring Angela Scamsbury!





😂😂😂😂😂





A rise in strokes, heart attacks, blood clots..as the deaths grow the very suspect and absurd cover-ups get more bizarre. The press makes a mockery of us...but really the joke is on them. Their concealment efforts are raising eyebrows as well as alarm. #MurderTheyWrote





Produced with SuzieD





https://t.me/TheIrishInquiry