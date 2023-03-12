The Age of Transitions [2008 - Aaron Franz]

https://theageoftransitions.com/watch-the-age-of-transitions-video-2008





The Age of Transitions is a documentary about converging technology, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, life extension, brain implants, social science, propaganda, nanotechnology, eugenics, geopolitics, world revolution, and more.

Aaron first posted this to Google Video in 2008. It quickly went into the hundreds of thousands of views, and podcast interview requests began to come in. After appearing on several other podcasts, Aaron decided to make his own, which was initially title Trans Resister Radio. Today, the podcast is simply called The Age of Transitions.

Over the years, Aaron has changed his ideas and opinions on many things. There are elements in this video that don’t fully align with his current world-view, but the overall message is still solid. Will there be another Age of Transitions video in the future? Perhaps…