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I stand by the Great Barrington Declaration
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44 views • August 24, 2021
UnHerd, August 24, 2021
Freddie Sayers meets Jay Bhattacharya.
Prof. Jay Bhattacharya: I stand by the Great Barrington Declaration
Accompanying article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/prof-jay-battacharya-i-stand-by-the-great-barrington-declaration/
Listen to the podcast version here: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers
Professor Jay Bhattacharya is one of the famous voices to have emerged out of the pandemic. A vocal critic of lockdowns, his name became synonymous with the controversial Great Barrington Declaration, which called for an “alternative approach to the pandemic” that would entail no lockdowns. Along with co-signatories Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldforff, the trio argued that public health strategies should instead centre on the ‘focused protection’ of at-risk groups while keeping society as open as possible so the healthy parts of the population could build herd immunity.
The declaration triggered a huge global debate, with critics arguing that many more lives would have been lost on account of the difficulty of shielding all those who were vulnerable. During this week’s interview, Freddie Sayers challenged Prof Bhattacharya on what would have happened if his strategy was adopted, whether he has changed his mind in retrospect, and how his ‘focused protection’ have would worked with waning immunity and new variants?
https://youtu.be/ucfm9LCzLFM
Freddie Sayers meets Jay Bhattacharya.
Prof. Jay Bhattacharya: I stand by the Great Barrington Declaration
Accompanying article here: https://unherd.com/thepost/prof-jay-battacharya-i-stand-by-the-great-barrington-declaration/
Listen to the podcast version here: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers
Professor Jay Bhattacharya is one of the famous voices to have emerged out of the pandemic. A vocal critic of lockdowns, his name became synonymous with the controversial Great Barrington Declaration, which called for an “alternative approach to the pandemic” that would entail no lockdowns. Along with co-signatories Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldforff, the trio argued that public health strategies should instead centre on the ‘focused protection’ of at-risk groups while keeping society as open as possible so the healthy parts of the population could build herd immunity.
The declaration triggered a huge global debate, with critics arguing that many more lives would have been lost on account of the difficulty of shielding all those who were vulnerable. During this week’s interview, Freddie Sayers challenged Prof Bhattacharya on what would have happened if his strategy was adopted, whether he has changed his mind in retrospect, and how his ‘focused protection’ have would worked with waning immunity and new variants?
https://youtu.be/ucfm9LCzLFM
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