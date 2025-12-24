The Real Demon Detective

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The grandson (Scott Hensler II) of the Grumpy Old Exorcist takes on the crawler infestation of an old, historic million acer ranch in New Mexico. The daughter of the rancher comes to state her plight as to why the Demon Detective should take the case. Office located in downtown Los Angeles, California, during the 1940s. (Fictional advertisement for the “Demon Detective Show”) starts first of 2026. https://scotthenslernetwork.org/demon-detective-show/