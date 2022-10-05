LIVE: Most Versatile Self Defense Handgun

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Save time and money selecting a self defense hand gun and share your choices in this YouTube live.
Sig Sauer 365x Macro: https://www.sigsauer.com/p365-xmacro.html
Holsters: https://tetoncustomholsters.com DISCOUNT CODE: ldsprepper
Ammo Seek: https://ammoseek.com
Streamlight TLR-7 Sub Light: https://www.flashlightdealer.com/tlr-7-sub--1913-short-models-details.aspx