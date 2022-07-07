Zelensky, Georgia, alphabet crimes & Pegasus

🔴 Link: Exopolitics w/Dr. Michael SallaProject Pegasus & time travel Andrew Basiago

https://youtu.be/f8OImQaxQdM

Georgia guidestones & CERN are linked

TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.

Aramaic: from tequal

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery





💎 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:

My Youtube awakening links:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq

youtube: Broadcast America First

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q

UGETube:

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast

🎨 Awakening Music Memes: learn & share

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/

🕶 Majestic12: MoM

https://rumble.com/vv9esk-aschen-federation-analysis.html

🇺🇸 Trumps War on Child Trafficking

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/





🌞 Donation/tips are appreciated

https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast





🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS

DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf

CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf

US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html

Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838





🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:

https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A

♟Original MEGA MEMES:

https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ





📱 Telegram:

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast / linked to most apps

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

Podvine podcast:

https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast





369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light

American Ingenuity

Miracles happen everyday!

Republic

WWG1WGA

MAGA

Slings&Arrows

Liberty





🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter

Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta

https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

Truth social:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast





🎼 Blondie's UpBeats free no copyright music:

https://uppbeat.io/?referral=blondie-592gv





"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;

neither anything hid, that shall not be known

and come to light." Luke 8:17





🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT

https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.