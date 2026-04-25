ALERT! Iran-US compete to prepare military equipment for further war

This is no ordinary routine; the US has quietly flooded Israel with dozens of heavy military aircraft and fuel supplies landing at Ben Gurion Airport. Military sources reported that at least 25 US refueling aircraft and military transport planes landed in Tel Aviv on April 24, amid Trump’s push for “talks” with Iran. This has never happened before, not even at the start of a war, indicating preparations for war—open preparations for the next round of conflict while the region holds its breath. Meanwhile, a large number of US Air Force transport planes heading to the Middle East have continued in full force from the night of April 24 through today. Some military aircraft have flown through Europe, delivering additional equipment there. It seems nothing is new for Trump, who is following the same scenario, all accompanied by the deployment of military forces. The United Arab Emirates has granted the US permission to station a significant air force contingent on its territory, amassing troops at Al Dhafra Air Base. Satellite imagery shows 12 F/A-18 fighter jets stationed at the base. Imagery from April 20 also shows 7 aerial refueling aircraft and 1 C-17 transport aircraft.

But, Iran has never trusted the theatrical bluffs of ceasefires and is prepared for the terms that will be dictated in Islamabad—or on the kinetic battlefield. Currently, IRGC is relocating some of its heavy missiles amid escalating tensions stemming from the US, and is preparing to face the next phase of the war, which is clearly looming on the horizon. This time, IRGC promises a major surprise—something new and unprecedented in warfare anywhere in the world. John Mearsheimer, a renowned American political theorist has stated, “Iranians are ‘extremely nationalistic’ and will never raise their hands in surrender. They ‘will fight to the end,’ and in his view, the US lacks a winning strategy in the event of war.”

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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