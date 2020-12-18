DEB HALAAND: FIRST NATIONS HEAD OF DEPT. OF INTERIOR INDIAN AFFAIRS GETS AN OVERHAUL??

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Her House Page: https://haaland.house.gov/media/press-releases/haaland-torres-bill-fight-poverty-native-communities-clears-hurdle
She will want to kill Energy business tho' : https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2020-12-17/biden-nominates-deb-haaland-to-interior-naming-first-native-american-cabinet-secretary
Tribal Corruption: https://www.indianz.com/News/2018/08/01/tribal-corruption-remains-a-target-of-th.asp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Self-Determination_and_Education_Assistance_Act_of_1975
Nixon led the way?? : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Native_American_policy_of_the_Richard_Nixon_administration
Indian Radicalism? : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Indian_Movement
Uranium pollution on the Reservation: https://nmpoliticalreport.com/2020/11/23/this-has-got-to-stop-indigenous-activists-decry-lingering-contamination-decades-after-the-last-uranium-mines-closed/