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Derek's Interview with Doris Osman
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310 views • March 08, 2021
In this interview we explore the unacknowledged truths in relation to our government and its true authority over living men and women. In addition, we come to understand how we are protected under the commonwealth constitution and the difference between constitutional and statute law.
This is an introduction to a series of interviews where we will be delving deeper into the corruption/fraud, discussing successful cases in court to prove this and finally what WE can do to bring this to an end once and for all.
This is an introduction to a series of interviews where we will be delving deeper into the corruption/fraud, discussing successful cases in court to prove this and finally what WE can do to bring this to an end once and for all.
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