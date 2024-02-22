Pets in Love





Feb 22, 2024





Puppy Begged to Stay by His Disabled Mother, Quietly Witnessing Her Final Moments

Are you willing to separate a puppy from his mother? Lucero and her puppy found themselves in a similar situation! Their owner wanted to split them up because she was paralyzed! They planned to keep only the puppy, who was just 2-3 months old! Despite Lucero's strong objections, she fiercely resisted anyone getting close to her and her puppy! But the owner insisted on taking the puppy away, disregarding Lucero! Fortunately, the rescue team arrived just in time! They had to negotiate to take both Lucero and her puppy!

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IPEnGPZ9iw