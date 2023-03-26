Do All Things Really Work Together For Good To Them That Love God-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 26 2023

When you got saved and became born again in your spirit, and sealed in your soul unto the day of redemption by the Holy Spirit, the main problem you had of where you will go when you die was forever solved. But what about all the other problems you can and will have in the days, months and years you will spend waiting to go Home and see the Lord? Paul says that all things will work out for God's glory and for our good. Yep, the man who was executed by his enemies tells us that. Is it really true, do all things work together for good?



"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 (KJB)



Paul also says that "I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.", is that right, can that be true. All things? Well, as it turns out, the answer to all these questions we're asking this morning turns out to be yes, all things do work together for good to them that love God, and we can absolutely do all things through Christ which strengtheneth us. The problem, however, arises when we realize that God has one way of looking at it, and we have another. When the Lord called Peter into the ministry in John 21, (what an exciting day, right?!?), He prophesied Peter's death by execution on a Roman cross as well. Wait…what? When Paul besought the Lord three times to remove his 'thorn in the flesh', God said no, my grace is enough for you, Paul, that's all you need. Huh?? On today's Sunday Service, I would like to bring you a message on how, yes, all things really do work together for good for the Christian, both in this life and in the life to come.

