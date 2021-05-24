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CRT is STILL in Florida Schools Despite DeSantis, Warns Karen Schoen
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80 views • May 24, 2021
Despite an order by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banning it, the insidious Marxist worldview known as "Critical Race Theory" is STILL being forced on children in the state's government schools, warned activist leader, education expert and radio host Karen Schoen in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. There is also criminal obscenity and porn in the schools that would be considered criminal in any other setting. Schoen warns that parents and taxpayers must get involved or brainwashed young people will tear down the nation before this is over.
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