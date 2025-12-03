© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Romania destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone Sea Baby in the Black Sea – Ministry of Defense.
▪️The Ukrainian unmanned sea patrol boat was destroyed by a controlled explosion to prevent a threat to shipping in the Black Sea, reported the Ministry of Defense
It was located about 36 miles east of Constanta. The video supposedly shows the event.
@Slavyangrad