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CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (INFOWARS)
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130 views • August 14, 2021
This short but brilliant study establishes that the Covid Vaccines are being applied in violation of all 10 of the tenets of the Nuremberg Code, which was entered into international law to protect humans from being used as experimental subjects in violation of their basic human rights. Follow as the tenets are elaborated and their violation demonstrated. This has to be the greatest Crime Against Humanity in all of history. It has to end IMMEDIATELY, where the penalty for violating the Nuremberg Code is death. Millions are going to die in this massive plot to depopulate the world and seize control of Planet Earth.
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