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ISIS Was a CIA Op. Now the Evidence Is Public.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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They told you ISIS was the enemy. They never told you they built it.


Julian Assange has dropped a bombshell confirmation that pulls the mask off the deepest corruption of the Obama era. A critical email from Hillary Clinton to John Podesta proves—on paper—that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with the full knowledge of the Obama administration, directly funded and created ISIS.


Not rogue actors. Not off-the-books operatives. Governments. Working together. While the Clinton Foundation raked in millions from the same terror-sponsoring nations. While the State Department pushed through the largest arms deal in history—$80 billion—with weapons that flowed straight to ISIS fighters.


Assange calls it one of the most important emails in the entire Wikileaks collection. And now, in 2026, with the great awakening in full force, the truth is finally surfacing.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
hillary clintonjulian assangeobama administrationsaudi arabiaclinton foundationarms dealjohn podestaqatargreat awakeningjohn michael chambersisis creation
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