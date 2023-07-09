Midnight Ride: The Saturn Matrix

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.





Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#MidnightRide #NYSTV

Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/





History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Hard Cover

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C87DV6BX





History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Soft Cover

https://www.amazon.com/History-Gog-Ma...

History of Gog and Magog: The Champions of London Kindle eBook

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8G5S8VV





Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos