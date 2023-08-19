Shabbat Discussion Shoftim 19082023

Shoftim | שופטים | "Judges"
Torah:
Deuteronomy 16:18 - 21:9
Prophets:
Isaiah 51:12 - 52:12
Brit Hadasha:
Matthew 18:15-20, 26:36 - 27:10;
John 1:19-27;
Acts 3:13-26, 7:35-53;
1 Timothy 5:17-22;
Hebrews 10:28-31
Please join us every Shabbat at 1:00 pm Central Standard Time (CST)
2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST)
