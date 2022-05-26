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Dr. Richard Fleming Fight for Medical Freedom.
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288 views • May 26, 2022
Store https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Dr. Richard Fleming joins in studio with Kristi Leigh to discuss all topics pertaining to the Forced Vaccine resistance movement, ranging from upcoming events to rifts within the faction itself. This powerful interview gives you an intimate look at the inside of a movement headstrong and ready to fight for medical freedom.
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