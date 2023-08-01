Culture War | Guest: Andrew Sorchini | Beverly Hills Precious Metals | Converting IRA and 401Ks to Precious Metals | Stock Market Volatility

Today, we’re joined by Andrew Sorchini, owner of Beverly Hills Precious Metals. Andrew shares the best way to convert IRAs and 401Ks into precious metals and explains why this move might be the best investment strategy for your retirement portfolio. We also discuss current stock market volatility, the challenges of inflation, and how precious metal investments can be a hedge against these current economic issues





