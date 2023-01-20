Desperate tries to escalate the lost Ukraine war. Media and alt media bullshit. Breasts on FB!

#Ukraine #globalism #media #vaccines #Russia





Correction: Russia produces three times as many air defense missiles as the USA and as many SAMs as the rest of the world combined. Always check my figures on the Substack, because I might not be as careful with them while I talk!





Viral videos, angry articles, intense images and loving links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/ukraine-war-escalations



