Cucumber Raita

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A palette cooling and refreshing hors d’oeuvre, side item, or snack. Have the kids join in on this quick recipe that only has 3 items—yogurt, cucumber & mint and 2 seasonings—salt & pepper. This is a basic Raita Recipe. Adlib all you want—that’s what makes it fun. Thank you for sharing our videos on your social platforms.