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SAINSBURY’S MASK MADNESS (Clapping like seals).
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10 views • April 06, 2022
A Sainsbury’s manager turns into jobsworth bully with unmasked customer. UPDATE: This manager left Sainsbury’s after 13 years and 5 months, February 2008 to June 2021. His account to his bosses of the incident was completely untrue. They must have viewed the store video and seen that this was the case. If any employee lies in a matter such as this, they are clearly guilty of gross misconduct, which would be a sacking offence. June 2021 fell within the period of the public complaint.
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