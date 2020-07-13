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RWTumbleWeed's Fifth MechWarrior Online Upload to Brighteon
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28 views • July 13, 2020
This is the fifth video post exhibiting the futuristic battle simulation that is
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
In this fifth documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Warhammer-9D to a successful mission outcome, at Mining Collective, in Assault Mode.
MechWarrior Online.
This is a good example of the tactical prowess exhibited by RWTumbleWeed's uncle,
X The Wanderer X.
In this fifth documentation of strategic decision making, you can observe X The Wanderer X piloting his beloved Warhammer-9D to a successful mission outcome, at Mining Collective, in Assault Mode.
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