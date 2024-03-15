The Moho
Mar 14, 2024
Abandoned pregnant dog laid beside the highway road for end in pain! She had just shrunk from fear!
I couldn't just pass by. I thought she'd been hit by a car! However, she had just shrunk from fear! She couldn't move! And when she wagged her tail to say hello, my heart trembled from both sorrow and joy... I knew I wouldn't be able to leave her! When I picked her up, I saw that she's pregnent, that she's going to have babies! And when I carried her to my car, the whole world was mine! I was so happy and somehow proud! I grew 2 more centimeters from happiness!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt9jWiJHlqI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.