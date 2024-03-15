The Moho





Mar 14, 2024





Abandoned pregnant dog laid beside the highway road for end in pain! She had just shrunk from fear!





I couldn't just pass by. I thought she'd been hit by a car! However, she had just shrunk from fear! She couldn't move! And when she wagged her tail to say hello, my heart trembled from both sorrow and joy... I knew I wouldn't be able to leave her! When I picked her up, I saw that she's pregnent, that she's going to have babies! And when I carried her to my car, the whole world was mine! I was so happy and somehow proud! I grew 2 more centimeters from happiness!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt9jWiJHlqI