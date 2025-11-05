💥🇺🇦 Footage shows a Russian missile hit on a Ukrainian military facility in Volchansk.

According to a local source, the building was being used by personnel from Ukraine’s 57th Motorized Brigade. At least 40 soldiers were reportedly inside at the time of the strike.

Adding:

Russian MOD: Ukrainian Forces Trapped in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk Facing Collapse

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that Ukrainian units encircled near Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) are in a dire situation with no chance of escape except surrender.

Moscow says Kiev’s leadership continues to sacrifice thousands of troops in these “cauldrons” to maintain a false narrative for both Ukrainians and Western backers.

According to the ministry, President Zelensky’s claim that Ukrainian forces have “cleared out the last 60 Russians in Kupyansk” shows a complete detachment from reality.

Adding, from Ukraine's Copium POV:

Ukraine’s General Staff again denied reports that its troops are encircled near Pokrovsk.

Officials claim “measures are underway to block the enemy attempting to infiltrate and concentrate” in the area, adding that Ukrainian forces are conducting “strike and search operations.”

Kiev says efforts continue to strengthen defensive flanks and secure supply routes around the Pokrovsk–Mirnograd zone.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground tell a different story — several have already admitted to being effectively surrounded south of Pokrovsk.