Clearing the right bank of Gai Chur - dismantling Rybar📝

At the end of November, units of the "Vostok" Motor Rifle Division launched an offensive towards Gai Chur, driving out the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the right bank of the river from Varvarovka to Dobropillia. South of this, Russian troops, taking advantage of the disorganization of the enemy's defense, broke through to Gulyaipole.

🔻How did the battles go?

▪️By December 3, fighters of the 38th Motor Rifle Brigade eliminated the Ukrainian Armed Forces' incursion east of the city, liberating Zeleny Gai and Vysokoe.

Over the next two weeks, assault groups pushed the Ukrainian formations back from the right bank of the city and engaged in battles in its center, as well as establishing control over strongholds in the area of Marfopol.

▪️In parallel, on the central sector of the direction, units of the 37th Motor Rifle Division during the first decade of the month first seized the forest strips on the approaches and then Dobropillia itself.

By December 14, Russian troops also cleared the neighboring Varvarovka, finally pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the right bank of Gai Chur on this sector and establishing control over the northern entrance to Gulyaipole on the R-85 highway.

▪️After this, the enemy, seeking to prevent the Russian Armed Forces from opening another route into the city, launched a counterattack.

Units of the 225th and 425th Assault Regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to break through to the highway, and fierce battles in this sector are still ongoing.

📌At the moment, the main resources of the enemy are concentrated on preventing the units of the "Vostok" Motor Rifle Division from crossing the river and expanding the bridgehead on its left bank. The Ukrainian formations have concentrated their assault units to launch counterattacks on possible crossing points.

❗️This is due to the fact that after crossing the river, the Russian Armed Forces will have the opportunity to advance further west through the steppes. This will open them the way to the rear of the enemy's positions at Gulyaipole and the entire grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector.