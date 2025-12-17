The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 417 - Only One Hope

In this video message I’m coming full circle back to the Lord Jesus Christ and his plan for all those who would receive his Word and obey him. There is only one reason for this life and that is to Find God and be reconciled with him. The only way to be reconciled is through this son Jesus Christ. He is the ONLY ONE who can Save you and I from eternal damnation. Everything that matters is about Jesus Christ. There is NOTHING else in this life that matters more than living under his authority and in relationship with him.

The IDEA of FREEDOM today is a very CRUEL JOKE being played by Satan on people who reject ALL authority thinking they can do whatever they want. They have believed the Lie that there is NO AUTHORITY to OBEY even as they give NECESSARY OBEDIENCE to secular Government Authorities. They reject the truth that we all must “SERVE SOMEBODY.” There are Spiritual Authorities and Secular Authorities and there always has been. Humanist culture has deluded people into thinking they can be free from BOTH KINDS of AUTHORITY “IF” they want to. In the Darkness of their minds they think they can escape to “somewhere” on this Earth, wherever that might be, and be FREE to impose their OWN AUTHORITY over themselves and others. Today I can see stories of many people running all over the world looking to ESCAPE to a better LIFE. A few years after and they begin to realize that they are still in the same NET and now they have burned their bridges and either can’t go back or are having their DUAL citizenship revoked by the US Beast Governor. The foolishness of people who have rejected God’s Word knows no bounds.





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 429 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling