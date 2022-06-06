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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 25:15,20-22, 20220605
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44 views • June 06, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
By Two Immutability Actions: Promise And Oath, Our Almighty GOD Doesn’t Lie:
Psalm 25:15,20-22, 1st Day of the Week, June 5, 2022
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.
According to Your statements in Hebrews 6:17-18, by two immutability actions: Your confirmed Promise and Oath, it is impossible for You, Righteous Father, to lie. Therefore:
15 My eyes are ever toward You, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, for You shall pluck my feet out of the enemy’s net.
As Your redeemed Saint, please, 20 keep my soul, and deliver me; let me not be ashamed to proclaim the discerning Gospel of my LORD Jesus Christ, for as my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, I put my trust in You.
Please, 21 let integrity and uprightness from Your Holy Spirit preserve me, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, for I wait for You.
JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, please, 22 redeem Israel and all True Worshippers out of all our troubles, O EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD. Amen!
Thank You, Heavenly Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 25:15,20-22 personalized, NKJV)
* * * *
By Two Immutability Actions: Promise And Oath, Our Almighty GOD Doesn’t Lie:
Psalm 25:15,20-22, 1st Day of the Week, June 5, 2022
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.
According to Your statements in Hebrews 6:17-18, by two immutability actions: Your confirmed Promise and Oath, it is impossible for You, Righteous Father, to lie. Therefore:
15 My eyes are ever toward You, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, for You shall pluck my feet out of the enemy’s net.
As Your redeemed Saint, please, 20 keep my soul, and deliver me; let me not be ashamed to proclaim the discerning Gospel of my LORD Jesus Christ, for as my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, I put my trust in You.
Please, 21 let integrity and uprightness from Your Holy Spirit preserve me, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, for I wait for You.
JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, please, 22 redeem Israel and all True Worshippers out of all our troubles, O EL-ELYON, our MOST HIGH GOD. Amen!
Thank You, Heavenly Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 25:15,20-22 personalized, NKJV)
* * * *
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