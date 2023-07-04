Where the world’s distribution of wealth and power came from. 6-26-23





I know many people are aware of the subject matter of this video, but I also believe there are many who are not. Genesis chapter 9 verses 18 and 19 state, “The sons of Noah who went forth from the ark were Shem, Ham, and Japheth. Ham was the father of Canaan. These three were the sons of Noah; and from these the whole earth was peopled.”





Then, Genesis chapter 9 verses 25 through 27 state, “’he said, ‘Cursed be Canaan; a slave of slaves shall he be to his brothers.’ He also said, ‘Blessed by the Lord my God be Shem; and let Canaan be his slave. God enlarge Japheth, and let him dwell in the tents of Shem; and let Canaan be his slave.’”





This sure sounds like a distribution of wealth and power to me. In slavery people have to do what other people say, in what I have to believe are the harshest of circumstances. More commonly in today’s world people have to do what their bosses say, and what their government tells them. One thing I have noticed is people who have wealth and power rarely give it up.





In Matthew chapter 26 verse 11 Jesus Christ sates, “For you always have the poor with you, but you will not always have me.” This all seems like a prime example of the sovereignty of God, who, similarly, has understanding of where the 12 tribes of Israel are from which he will bring forth the 144,000 for the tribulation. Have a great day.

















In Mark chapter 14 verse 7 Jesus Christ states, "For you always have the poor with you, and whenever you will, you can do good to them, but you will not always have me."

